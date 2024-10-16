Blackpink's Lisa Grabs Eyeballs In Sultry Outfits At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (Photos)

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 16, 2024

Blackpink's member and rapper Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, has been making headlines today, and we can say for all the right reasons! 

X |jenniesrenes

The Thai rapper was the star performer along with Tyla and Cher at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which took place on October 15

X | @sunnysunlisa

She looked breathtaking in a black embellished bralette, a star-adorned sheer cape, and black shorts on the pink carpet

X | @sunnysunlisa

The K-pop singer gave two power-packed performances of her superhit songs Rockstar and Moonlit Floor

X | @lsmdolls

During the show, she wore a black leather bralette top and an asymmetric cut-out skit adorned with chain embellishments

X | @TeamLisaPH

Lisa exuded sultry charm in a black lace-embroidered catsuit, featuring a sequin floral design and cutout patterns

X | popculture2000s

The star of the show-stopping look was the glided gold wings, which complemented Lisa's Victoria's Secret look

X | popculture2000s

