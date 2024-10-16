Blackpink's Lisa Grabs Eyeballs In Sultry Outfits At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (Photos)

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 16, 2024
Blackpink's member and rapper Lalisa Manobal, aka Lisa, has been making headlines today, and we can say for all the right reasons!
The Thai rapper was the star performer along with Tyla and Cher at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which took place on October 15
She looked breathtaking in a black embellished bralette, a star-adorned sheer cape, and black shorts on the pink carpet
The K-pop singer gave two power-packed performances of her superhit songs Rockstar and Moonlit Floor
During the show, she wore a black leather bralette top and an asymmetric cut-out skit adorned with chain embellishments
Lisa exuded sultry charm in a black lace-embroidered catsuit, featuring a sequin floral design and cutout patterns
The star of the show-stopping look was the glided gold wings, which complemented Lisa's Victoria's Secret look
