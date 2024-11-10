'Chok Chok' Skincare Routine: Step-By-Step Guide To Achieve Korean's Moist & Plump Skin

Canva

While many are still struggling to achieve the popular Korean "glass skin," there's another skincare phenomenon redefining beauty standards: the "chok chok" look. In Korean beauty, "chok chok" translates to "moist" and "bouncy," emphasising that glowy, hydrated skin complexion we all desire.

Unlike traditional skincare routines, chok chok focuses on intense hydration, layering lightweight products to keep the skin deeply nourished and plump. To achieve the Korean chok chok skin, focus on lightweight, deeply hydrating products that give your skin a fresh, dewy and plump appearance without feeling heavy.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you achieve this dewy skin:

Start with toner layering

Apply a gentle, alcohol-free toner in multiple layers. This method, often called “7 Skin,” involves patting on toner up to seven times, allowing each layer to sink in before applying the next. This deep hydration allows the skin to absorb the following products.

Add an essence

Once your toner layers are in place, follow with an essence. Essences are infused with active ingredients that enhance moisture, boost radiance, and create that healthy glow. Gently pat the essence into your skin to ensure full absorption and prepare your skin for the next step.

Seal with a gel-based moisturiser

Use a gel-type moisturiser to lock in all that hydration without any heaviness or greasiness. Gel moisturisers are lightweight and let your skin breathe while keeping it moisturised and plump throughout the day.

Use a facial mister

For an all-day “chok chok” glow, use a facial mist regularly to keep your skin hydrated. This refreshes your complexion, ensuring it remains hydrating and dewy throughout the day.