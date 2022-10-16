Black water: Healthy or just a fad? Experts weigh in

Just like changing seasons, fitness, health, and beauty trends change too. If today it is Keto, tomorrow it’ll be intermittent fasting, if today is ice-water make-up, tomorrow it’ll be something else. And, thanks to celebrities and social media, such trends are hyped in many ways. Current member to join the trends’ bandwagon is the black water — also known as black alkaline water, which has taken over our social media feeds with a click.

Karisma Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Kajal Aggarwal, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, filmmaker Karan Johar, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and even Indian cricket team’s former captain Virat Kohli sip on black water regularly. These celebrities are often spotted with bottles of black water and quite a few of them have shared their pictures of consuming the same.

More minerals and Ph value

As the name suggests, black water is black in colour as it contains fulvic minerals, which causes it to turn dark. These minerals are found in the deep earth’s crust, formed from the decomposition of plants thousands of years back.

It is touted to be one of the most effective ways to keep the skin radiant, healthy, and hydrated. The water contains added minerals, Ph of 8+. The black water is said to have benefits like sustained hydration, better detoxification, boosted immunity and metabolism, and anti-ageing properties. This also maintains acids inside the gut with zero calories.

Celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija backs the use of black water. “I do feel in general, most people don’t really realise the value of water as a key nutrient to keep many diseases such as cancers, having boosted immunity and other anti-ageing factors at bay. When water is packed not only with hydration but also nutrition is like cherry on the cake,” Pooja says. Black water contains 70 essential minerals that are from the core of the earth, she adds.

“All these minerals have high potency because they are easily absorbed through the mucosal membrane. They increase the absorption and assimilation of other nutrients that are taken in the form of supplements,” Pooja adds.

Game changer

The minerals available in the black alkaline water help detoxification and reduce acidity. It also hydrates you faster and for longer duration. Celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala also lauds the benefits of black water. Recently the fitness instructor shared her views on social media. “I use black water. It reduces acid build-up throughout the day due to its high Ph alkalinity and keeps the body neutral. Due to more natural minerals, black water continuously flushes out toxins from our body and gives better detoxification. This is surely a game changer,” the fitness expert shares.

Another fad?

While it is a trend one may follow in order to reap it’s benefits, Dr Amit Gawande, pulmonologist at Sujoy Hospital is of the opinion that this is just one of the fads. “Some studies have reported health benefits of black water but there is shortfall of reliable human studies on the same. This is a marketing gimmick more than anything else. It is expensive as well and not everyone can buy it. I would recommend to drink a lot of normal water, and exercise with healthy food. That’s all one needs to do to stay healthy. It is advisable to consult your doctor before consumption,” he concludes.