Mental Health Day 2022: Five signs that you are in a toxic relationship which is spoiling your mental health

Anna Bizon

Imagine being in a relationship with someone you think understands and accepts you as you are. The one you intend to spend your life with and exchange every materialistic and non-materialist possession with. And then, the reality hits! At some point, you begin to realise that something is going wrong - that maybe you are taken for granted by your partner, or worse, your partner is trying to hold your life and gaslight you into submission. There's no love - is what you begin to see in your relationship but just a toxic mishmash. If you are someone in a toxic relationship and still not able to see those red flags and ignore the damages it is causing to your mental health, it is time for you to exit. Clinical psychologist Monica Sharma points out five basic signs of a toxic relationship that are damaging your mental health every day. “The highs in a toxic relationship are short-lived, and the lowest of the lows often result in depression and feeling stressed for a long period. Sadly, people often stay in these dysfunctional unions for a surprisingly long time mostly in anticipation of the next high,” Clinical psychologist says Monika Sharma.

Never appreciating:

No matter how hard you have worked to get certain work done or plan that surprising, romantic birthday party for him, he will never appreciate it. Rather, he would take the credit for it. In fact, it won't matter how far you have come in your life with the hard work to achieve your dreams, your partner is there to share the credit for every achievement. While sharing credit is not wrong, taking away from what you have achieved through hard work can be exhausting for you in the relationship.

Emotional abuse:

We all may see physical abuse and violence on women or men as extreme features of a toxic relationship. Passive abuse also exists in relationships. This can be a feeling that your partner is not into you. You may have become someone to have given up on responsibilities and commitments and then feel empty and anxious most of the time. This feeling is a part of your mental health, which may eventually lead you to a depressing state. Emotional abuse can be in the form of suspicion, blaming, holding sex or other essentials, and insulting you in public. It is important to note these overbearing signs and walk out of the relationship.

Mixed signals:

'I am done with you'. Run away if your partner says this to you. His unkind and controlling words towards you will eventually affect your mental health. If your partner is controlling and has given you mixed messages of 'I am not totally sure' or 'I need space', it's time for you to move out. This makes you depressed.

Lake of support:

When there is no support for your dreams from your partner, and instead it turns into a competition, it is the time you no longer feel positive about your achievements. You may feel that your needs and interests don't matter. This can lower your self-esteem leading to anxiety and constant stress.

How Toxic Relationships Affect Mental Health

Living in a toxic relationship may isolate you from other more empowering and supportive relationships.

You feel negative every day and experience lower self-esteem.

It can cause or worsen anxiety and stress.

You neglect self-care practices.

Being in constant fight mode can trigger health conditions.