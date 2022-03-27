Bar Cart: Here's why 'Made in India' Rahasya Vodka deserves to be in your spirit collection

Coming from the house of Blisswater Industries Private Limited, Rahasya Vodka is very Indian and that itself is the reason enough for you to include it in your spirit collection. Beginning with the look, you got to give it to the makers that the simple transparent glass bottle manages to stand out due to its royal blue and gold motif logo. The homegrown brand vodka is carefully created making sure that you enjoy every bit of it — be it straight or mixed. Crisp, light and soothing in taste, Rashasya is full of characters. The drink makes for a perfect spirit to be used for creating signature cocktails.

Doesn't matter if your blend is coffee-based, creamy, fruity or just something refreshing like coconut or cucumber, this vodka adds versatile dynamics to your drink. Unlike other vodkas, this one also makes for a perfect shot (don't just believe it, try it). Having a blend of spices, the vodka fills your sense right from the sniff to the after-taste. What also makes this vodka very acceptable is the fact that it can be paired with any cuisine and you can witness your tongue relishing each of its notes as you indulge in eating. Rahasya is a beautifully and delicately crafted spirit that has an amalgamation of our Indian roots and mystique. To put it simply the colourless liquid is every bit Indian- from nosing to tasting — everything about this reminds you of this country.

P.S: You won't understand what this means until you try it.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:00 AM IST