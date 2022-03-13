Bar Cart: G&T 2.0 from the house of Salud shouldn't be missed if you are a Gin lover!

Me: Alexa remind me to buy tonic water.

Alexa: I have added Gin and Tonic to your shopping list.

All those who appreciate a ‘ginicident’ would understand that it is never too early to ring a bell and call it Gin O’clock. The distilled alcoholic drink that is loved by millions and considered a classy pick gets predominant flavour from juniper berries. And when you add tonic water to it, it creates a perfect vibe that blends with your liquid sanity. But have you ever thought what if like the west, India got a ready-to-drink gin and tonic? Well, understanding the demand and the gap in the market, Salud, a lifestyle beverage brand produced India its first homegrown gin and tonic blend that you wouldn’t mind trying.

The brand gets its name from the Spanish word Salud, which means to your health (used as a toast). Unlike most liquor or cocktail premixes this one is a quality pick at a reasonable rate. In the market overcrowded with straight liquors, Salud comes as a fresh entry giving the consumer something new to drink that is crisp, sophisticated and innovative (thanks to the flavours they have added).

Available in a variety of options you have Salud Original G&T 2.0 in different flavour profiles like Lavender, Cucumber, Watermelon and Mint, Original, among others. These drinks are an excellent blend of English Juniper, botanicals, Indian tonic water, natural flavours, natural sweetness that adds fine layers to the liquid's character. What also makes it an interesting pick is how they can be easily carried along, or how one can just drink it straight from the bottle making it the perfect drink for sunny days ahead.

