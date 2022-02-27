Bar Cart: Bavarian Keller by Maka Di is a crisper craft beer that deserves a place in your liquor list

Looking for a beer where the ancient medieval past of beer-making meets the contemporary time? Well, then Bavarian Keller by Maka Di (Konkani for ‘give me’) is a pure lager that is traditionally brewed by the book.

The Goa-based beer brand has quite an interesting range of bespoke beers. With an ABV ranging between 4-5%, it has an IBU of 15-20 which gives it a mildly bitter taste. Following the law of ‘Reinheitsgebot’, the German Purity Law, which permits only water, hops, malts and yeast, this liquid is for those who value and enjoy a good lager.

Add this crisper and cleaner craft beer to your drinking list and beat the heat. The lager made following the 1516 Bavarian beer purity decree is stuff for legends.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:12 AM IST