Bar Cart: Love whiskies? Then you should definitely add Goa's 'Highbury Classic Whiskey' to your home bar

In a country that consumes more whisky than any other in the world, it is important to experiment and make space for some silky-liquid pleasure now and then. Bottled in Goa, Highbury Classic Whisky is an underrated malt with layered complexity that can only stem from double charred wood. Coming from the house of Hartford Eastern Holdings LLC, USA, Highbury has an exceptional blend of imported malt spirits and grain spirit which makes it a perfect pick for whisky aficionados.

With tones of warm oakwood, raisins, hints of cinnamon spice and an underlying note of vanilla, honey, every sip of this whisky hit with distinct flavours till the end. Also, when sipping this hooch don't forget to relish the smokiness and peppery finish that lingers long enough to satisfy your soul. Packaged in a glass bottle, this is one you want to add to your bar cart for its strong aromas of caramel, berries and a touch of peat. Enjoy this neat or on the rocks with a splash of water or as part of your favourite classic cocktails.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 09:22 AM IST