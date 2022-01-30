e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 08:21 AM IST

Maximum Medley: Hungry kya? How about ordering from Nino Burgers? You won't regret it!

Discover your perfect guide for Sunday and every day — whether you're interested in finding a new playlist, taking your mouth-goblets on a yum-yum ride, watching not mainstream titles or wearing a chef's hat — we are here to inspire you and give you a wholesome experience that will keep you high always!
Priyadarshini Patwa
Cloud Kitchen: Nino Burger

Life is better with a burger and Nino Burgers stands to the popular saying. What’s not to like about a juicy, saucy patty between a soft bun? Loaded with the goodness of sauces, veggies, meat and cheese, Nino Burgers, founded by Nishant Jhaveri and Pranav Mehta, ends your search for a good gourmet burger. With five successful outlets in Mumbai and one recently opened in Delhi, this burger kitchen stands tall in the gourmet burger bandwagon. Be it their Crispy Chicken Burger, Nino Shroom Burger or American Double Cheese Burger, each one stands from the other. While most burgers when delivered to you get either squishy or dry, Nino burgers make for the perfect comfort food that leaves you satisfied. Hands down, they are one of the best burger places in the town. 

Food-o-meter: 4.5 stars

USP: Soft handcrafted bun, juicy patties 

Highlights: Avo Beet and Feta Burger, Nino Shroom Burger, Crispy Chicken, Buff and Brie, Peri-Peri Crinkle Cut fries

Average Cost: 800+ taxes

Verdict: Now that's a tasty burger!

Delivery: Across Mumbai

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 08:21 AM IST
