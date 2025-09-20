Bandra Fair 2025 Ending Tomorrow: Check Out Mount Mary Mass Timings For Sunday & More

Mount Mary Festival, The Bandra Fair In Mumbai |

Mumbai’s beloved Bandra Fair is all set to wrap up its week-long festivities tomorrow, and the buzz around Mount Mary Basilica is stronger than ever. Since September 14, Bandra has been brimming with faith, food, and festive spirit, drawing thousands of devotees and visitors to the vibrant lanes around the iconic church.

Now, as the fair comes to a close on Sunday, September 21, 2025, tomorrow is your last chance to soak in the magic.

Sunday Mass Timings

If you’re planning a visit on the final day, here are the key Mass timings at Mount Mary Basilica:

Feast Mass: 11:30 am

Last Mass: 12:30 pm

Both services are expected to witness large gatherings of devotees, making it a meaningful way to end the celebrations.

Bandra Fair 2025 | Image courtesy: Anita Aikara | FPJ

Why you should visit before it ends

The Bandra Fair isn't just about devotion; it’s an experience that blends culture, community, and nostalgia. Food is the star of the celebration, with stalls dishing out East Indian and Koli specialities like spicy choris pav, crunchy kadio bodios, Calicut halwa, and soft petha. Alongside these, families flock to stock up on homemade snacks, chaklis, chips, and traditional sweets that remind Mumbaikars of childhood visits to the fair.

Mount Mary Fair, Bandra |

But the appeal doesn’t stop at food. The rows of stalls also offer everything from religious artefacts and rosaries to affordable accessories like rings, pendants, and bracelets. Whether you’re shopping for a keepsake or simply strolling through, the fair brims with treasures for every visitor.

At the heart of it all lies the Mount Mary Basilica, perched atop a hill with stunning views of the Arabian Sea. Lighting candles, offering prayers, and attending Mass here are considered especially auspicious during the feast. As evening falls, the church and surrounding lanes glow with lights, turning the atmosphere into a spectacle of faith and festivity.

Bandra Fair Returns | FPJ/ Manoj Ramakrishnan

If you haven’t yet experienced Bandra Fair 2025, tomorrow is your final chance. From soulful prayers to irresistible food and vibrant stalls, this cultural landmark is not to be missed.