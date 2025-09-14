Bandra Fair 2025 Begins! 25+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes & More To Share For Mumbai's Mount Mary Feast

Bandra Fair 2025 | Image courtesy: Anita Aikara | FPJ

Mumbai’s most loved street festival is back! The Bandra Fair 2025 kicks off today (September 14), lighting up the lanes around the Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra West. This week-long celebration of faith, food, culture, and community will run until September 21. With its vibrant stalls, soulful prayers, and age-old traditions, the Mount Mary Feast continues to be a heartwarming reminder of unity and heritage.

Whether you’re visiting or simply celebrating in spirit, here are 25+ simple and heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes you can share with your friends, family, or post on social media during this iconic Mumbai event.

Bandra Fair 2025 | Image courtesy: Anita Aikara | FPJ

25+ Wishes & Messages for Bandra Fair 2025 or Mount Mary Feast

As the streets of Bandra come alive with joy, colour, and tradition, may your heart be filled with peace, your days with blessings, and your spirit with faith. Wishing you a beautiful Mount Mary Feast.

May the divine presence of Mother Mary guide you with love, protect your family, and bring endless blessings into your life during this sacred week of Bandra Fair.

This Bandra Fair, may you be surrounded by the warmth of tradition, the comfort of prayer, and the love of community. Here's to a week of grace, gratitude, and togetherness.

Read Also Bandra Fair 2025: Over One Lakh Devotees Expected At Mount Mary

Wishing you a Mount Mary Feast filled with meaningful moments, soulful prayers, and joyful memories. May faith light your path and keep your heart at peace.

As thousands gather around the Mount Mary Basilica, may you also find time to pause, reflect, and be thankful. Happy Bandra Fair 2025 to you and your loved ones.

Let the sound of prayers, the aroma of street food, and the laughter of families remind you of the beauty of faith and culture. Wishing you blessings this Bandra Fair.

Bandra Fair Returns | FPJ/ Manoj Ramakrishnan

May the week of Bandra Fair bring healing to the sick, strength to the weary, and joy to every heart. Celebrate with faith, kindness, and love.

Happy Mount Mary Feast! May this holy celebration renew your spirit, uplift your soul, and strengthen the bonds with those you hold dear.

As the city celebrates the Mount Mary Festival, may your days be filled with small joys, sacred silence, and the deep comfort that faith brings.

Whether you're walking up the Mount or lighting a candle from afar, may your prayers be heard and your heart be filled with peace this Bandra Fair.

From candy stalls to candles, blessings to bandstands; may the little moments at Bandra Fair bring big smiles and lasting memories.

Wishing you a joyous and blessed Mount Mary Feast. May you experience love in abundance and hope in every step you take during this festive week.

As we celebrate Bandra Fair 2025, may we also celebrate the resilience of tradition, the strength of faith, and the beauty of community.

This Bandra Fair, may Mother Mary intercede in your prayers and guide you gently through every challenge with her endless love and compassion.

Let the lights of Mount Mary Basilica remind us all of the power of hope, the strength of unity, and the peace that faith brings. Happy Bandra Fair.

May your visit to the Basilica fill your soul with calm, your heart with joy, and your life with blessings that continue beyond the fair.

Wishing you a blessed Mount Mary Feast filled with sweet memories, peaceful prayers, and countless moments of grace.

The lanes of Bandra are glowing again, and so should our hearts. May this week of celebration bring light and love into your life.

Happy Bandra Fair! May every prayer you whisper be answered, and every moment you live this week be full of joy, love, and serenity.

As the Bandra Fair returns, may it also bring back the joy of shared traditions, festive cheer, and the faith that unites us all.

Wishing you a festival full of laughter, light, and meaningful memories with those who matter most. Have a joyful Mount Mary Feast!

May you walk through the fair with wonder in your eyes, peace in your heart, and gratitude in your soul. Have a blessed and beautiful celebration.

As you light your candles and whisper your prayers, may Mother Mary bless you with strength, love, and unshakable faith.

Wishing you not just a happy Bandra Fair but a deeply spiritual experience that brings clarity, calm, and courage to your journey.

May this sacred week remind us of the good in the world, the power of prayer, and the joy of celebrating together. Happy Mount Mary Feast!

As the sounds of hymns and joy echo through Bandra, may your heart be filled with gratitude and your life be touched by grace. Blessed Bandra Fair 2025 to you and your family.