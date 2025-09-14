 Vaishno Devi Yatra Postponed Again Amid Heavy Rainfall & Landslides In Jammu & Kashmir; Check Other Details
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, which was to start from Sunday, September 14, has been postponed till further orders. This information is given by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
article-image
Vaishno Devi Yatra (File Image) | Photo Credit: Canva

Delhi: The sacred Vaishno Devi Yatra, one of the most revered pilgrimages in India, has been temporarily postponed on September 14, 2025, due to heavy rainfall and multiple landslides in the region. Thousands of devotees who had planned their visit to the holy shrine in Jammu and Kashmir have been advised to reschedule their journey until conditions improve and take proper precautions.

About Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, which was to start from Sunday, September 14, has been postponed till further orders. This information is given by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. According to the officials, the yatra will remain postponed till further orders are issued. Due to heavy rainfall and landslides in many regions of Jammu in August, the devotees were stuck on the mountain.

After that, they were rescued and they were taken to safe places, but the heavy rainfall caused widespread destruction. The yatra halted on August 26 after that incident, and it was to start on Sunday, September 14. However, the yatra has been postponed again due to heavy rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir.

Safety measures

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), in coordination with local administration, has suspended the yatra to ensure the safety of devotees. In a statement, the Shrine Board urged the believers planning to undertake the pilgrimage to stay informed via official communication channels.

Advice for devotees

Officials have urged devotees to avoid unnecessary travel to Katra until further announcements are made. Arrangements for food, shelter, and medical facilities have been provided for those already present in the area. Once the weather stabilises, authorities will issue fresh updates on the resumption of the pilgrimage.

About the Vaishno Devi Yatra

Goddess Vaishno is represented by three natural rocks, which are known as pindies. The natural rock symbolises Maha Kali, Maha Lakshmi, and Maha Saraswati. The significance of the Vaishno Devi Yatra goes beyond mere devotion; it is a journey that symbolises the inner quest for spiritual fulfillment and enlightenment.

Pilgrims embark on this trek with faith and devotion, often overcoming physical challenges along the way. Overall, the Vaishno Devi Yatra represents a blend of faith, history, and cultural heritage, making it a profound experience for all who undertake the journey.

