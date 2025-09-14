Hindi Diwas 2025: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Diwas Celebrated On September 14? Know History & Significance

Hindi Diwas 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Every year, September 14 is observed as Hindi Diwas, a day dedicated to celebrating Hindi as one of the most widely spoken languages in India. World Hindi Day 2025 honours Hindi and its cultural, literary, and worldwide significance. It highlights the increasing impact of the Hindi language and provides an opportunity to contemplate its evolution. Let us delve into the importance and origin and understand the story behind commemorating Hindi Diwas.

History of Hindi Diwas

World Hindi Diwas or Vishwa Hindi Diwas' roots of Hindi Diwas go back to September 14, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, as the official language of India under Article 343 of the Constitution. The decision came after long debates on the need for a unifying language that could represent the cultural and linguistic identity of the nation. To mark this historic moment, the government declared September 14 as Hindi Diwas in 1953.

It is worth noting that Vishwa Hindi Diwas (World Hindi Day) is celebrated separately on January 10 each year, while Hindi Diwas on September 14 is specifically dedicated to promoting the use of Hindi within India.

Significance of the day

Hindi is spoken by nearly 44% of Indians and is among the most spoken languages globally. Hindi Diwas plays a crucial role in preserving the language's cultural richness and encouraging its use in administration, education, literature, and daily communication. Schools, colleges, and government institutions conduct essay competitions, debates, poetry recitals, and cultural programs to promote pride in Hindi.

About Hindi Diwas

Hindi Diwas 2025 is not just a reminder of the adoption of Hindi as India's official language but also a celebration of its role in uniting diverse communities. The day inspires citizens to cherish their mother tongue and ensure its continued growth for future generations.