Bamboo leaf tea comes loaded with benefits, but is it the next big brew?

For every illness, somewhere in the world exists a plant which is the cure,” philosopher Rudolf Steiner had said.

Bamboo technologist Samir Jamatia, 36, from Garjee village in Udaipur’s Gomati district of Tripura, can't agree more with Steiner’s famous words.

Jamatia, who holds a certificate in Non-Timber Forest Products on Bamboo Technology Production from Nanjing University (2008 and 2014) in China, returned to his homeland to devise ways and means to make most of the bamboo grown in the state, knowing well that the health benefits of bamboo are largely unexplored in India.

During his stay in China, he studied the process of making bamboo leaf tea. After cooking up a storm with bamboo rice, he is now busy brewing bamboo leaf tea. “Bamboo rice is a by-product of a dying bamboo shoot that flowers into a rare variety of rice seeds while bamboo leaves are handpicked, washed, dried, processed, powdered, packaged and sold as tea. The beverage is rich in antioxidants and has antibiotic and anticancer properties,” says Jamatia.