Tea gardens, bamboo industry in Chhattisgarh will get benefits of Assam's expertise: CM Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met a delegation of Assam's industrialists in Jorhat on Monday during his two-day’s official visit to Assam.

He asked them to establish industries based on tea and bamboo for which all assistance and encouragement will be extended, a government press release said.

Assam Chamber of Commerce (Jorhat) President Prashant Kant Saikia, North East Small Scale Industries Association President Amrik Singh, Aideobari Tea Estates director Raj Barooah, representative of Beverage Industries Akshay Dutta and other industrialists were present.

Baghel said Chhattisgarh has an industry-friendly environment. The state has minor forest produce and horticulture crops apart from tea and bamboo. All assistance and benefits will be extended to establish industries, he said.

Bamboo is available abundantly in the forests. Tomatoes are even exported to Pakistan. Jashpur climate is tea friendly and it has a tea garden, he pointed out.

Tribal crafts and arts known as ‘Bastar Art’ are famous, he added.