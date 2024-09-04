Astrological Predictions Foresee Health Struggles And Controversies For MS Dhoni Till 2027

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was born on July 7, 1981 at 11.15 am at Ranchi, Jharkhand. He is a professional cricketer and a wicket-keeper too. He represented the Indian cricket team and was the captain in limited overs formats from 2007 to 2017 and in test cricket from 2008 to 2014. He has led India to victory in the 2007 ICC World T20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, being the only captain to win three different limited overs ICC tournaments. He also led the teams that won the Asia Cup in 2010, 2016 and was a member of the title winning squad in 2018.

Dhoni made his first class debut for Bihar in 1999. He made his debut for the Indian cricket team on 23 December 2004 in an ODI against Bangladesh and played his first test a year later against Sri Lanka. In 2007, he became the captain of the ODI side before taking over in all formats by 2008. Dhoni retired from test cricket in 2014, but continued playing in limited overs cricket till 2019.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dhoni plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), leading them to the final on ten occasions and winning it five times (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023). He has also led CSK to two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014. Dhoni is amongst the few batsmen to have scored more than five thousand runs in the IPL, as well as being the first wicket-keeper to do so.

Dhoni holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Territorial Army which was presented to him by the Indian Army in 2011. He is one of the most popular cricketers in the world. Dhoni Entertainment (DEPL), a production house promoted by him and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni, had forayed into mainstream film production by announcing its first feature film production in Tamil in October 2022.

In his horoscope, the Asc rising is Virgo at 12.32 degrees. As on September 2, 2024 transit Ketu in Virgo at 12.30 degrees is in exact conjunction with the Ascendant degree. Hence, it’s a time to take care of his health, he will be in the state of confusion and will be embroiled in controversies. Jupiter and Saturn along with Moon is positioned in the Ascendant. Thereafter, from August 2025 to November 2027 will be the dasa period of Jupiter/Mercury. The dasa lord Jupiter is in Ascendant and the antar dasa lord Mercury is the Ascendant and the 10th lord in the 10th house along with the Sun the 12th lord. Mercury is in the star of Mrigashira lord of the 3rd and the 8th. From September 24, 2024 to October 29, 2024, transit Mars will be in Gemini/Cancer and transit Mercury will be in Virgo/Libra. From August 16, 2024 to October 17, 2024, the transit Sun will be connected to either transit/natal Saturn and transit Mars will aspect natal Ascendant.

Similarly, the transit Jupiter is conjunct the natal Mars. Even during the period January 21, 2025 to Feb 11, 2025, the transit Mars will be connected to transit Mercury.

Based on the above, he will have to take utmost care with his health at least till February 2025. During this period up to February 2025 due to his health condition, he will consciously take decision to quit from the cricket. His dasa period of Jupiter/Mercury which will begin from August 2025 to November 2027 again does not augur well for his health and he will be embroiled into controversies too.

Though he has interests in entertainment industry through his company named Dhoni Entertainment, he will not be able to spend his time in the entertainment field right now. He will be full time in entertainment industry from November 2027 basically into mythological type films/series.

Views expressed here are solely of the columnist and the publication does not necessarily subscribe to the same.