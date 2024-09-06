GOAT: Fans Can't Get Over MS Dhoni's Surprise Cameo In Thalapathy Vijay's Film (VIDEO)

MS Dhoni and Thalapathy Vijay |

Thalapathy Vijay’s much-anticipated film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), has finally hit the theaters. It has been receiving mixed reviews from fans and critics. In the film, Vijay portrays dual roles as a Special Anti-Terrorism Squad officer and his son, alongside Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer and Sneha. It is a blending of action, drama, and his signature charisma.

However, it's not just Vijay’s performance that stole the spotlight, it was also a cameo by Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He is known for his legendary cricket career, which brings an unexpected yet delightful twist to the movie. His surprise cameo in the film became the talk of the town. All Dhoni fans are elated to see the cricket icon on the big screen, and his brief but impactful role has been praised for adding an extra layer of excitement to the film.

Social media is abuzz with praise for Dhoni’s performance in the scene where he plays for the IPL, as an archival footage from the stadium used in GOAT. The storyline, and Vijay’s powerful acting, combined with Dhoni’s cameo, have made the movie more engaging, according to fans.

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) story revolves around a top agent who abruptly retires, preferring a calm, ordinary existence after years of successful missions. However, when a previous mission returns to haunt him, he must reconnect with his squad to avoid a devastating calamity.

The action thriller film also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran in pivotal roles.

GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram; Kalpathi S. Ganesh and Kalpathi S. Suresh under the banner of AGS Entertainment. The soundtrack is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film arrived in theatres on September 5, 2024.