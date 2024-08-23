Astrological Predictions Foretell Challenging Times Ahead For Gautam Adani?

Gautam Shantilal Adani (born 24 June 1962 at 5.15 am at Ahmedabad, Gujarat) is an Indian businessman and has been described as being close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government. This has led to allegations of cronyism, as his firms have won many energy and infrastructure contracts in India and abroad after Modi became the Prime Minister of India. In January 2023, the American short selling activist firm Hindenburg Research accused Adani of stock manipulation and fraud.

In January 2024, the Supreme Court resolved the Adani Group stocks dispute arising from Hindenburg Research's allegations. The Court dismissed requests for an SIT or CBI investigation. Adani's and his family's fortune has plummeted by over 50% to an estimated US$54.2 billion, as of October 2023, while falling to the 23rd place on the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list. As of February 2024, his fortune was estimated to be US$82.3 billion, placing him at the 16th place on the Forbes Real Time Billionaires list. In 2022, Times Magazine included him in the 100 most influential people in the world. Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani continue to trade places as the richest person in Asia. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in June 2024, Adani's net worth reached $111 billion, making him the 11th richest individual globally. (Source: Wikipedia)

The Ascendant rising is Taurus, where Mercury is placed, being the lord of the 2nd house creating an excellent dhana yoga. From the Moon also, the 2nd lord and the 11th lord Jupiter is with Moon. This has made him a wealthy person. This is the promise in the birth chart. But the ongoing dasas coupled with transits gives the events as promised in the birth chart. The current dasa is of Venus which began from Dec 2014 will be there for 20 years till Dec 2034. The antar dasa is of Rahu from Feb 2022 to Feb 2025. Venus in his chart is placed in the sign Cancer at 14.38 deg and transit Rahu is in exact trine to natal Venus. Venus is in the 3rd house (traders) is lord of Asc (Adani himself) and lord of 6th house (disputes, expose, etc) is aspecting the 9th house (some international agency). Based on this aspect, I had predicted in advance that Adnani will be targeted again or will get into some disputes. This was predicted well in advance via my tweets dated Sept 4, 2022 and dated July 14, 2024.

Similarly, Venus will be under affliction by transit Saturn when it transits the sign Pisces from end of May 2025. The natal Rahu, whose dasa is running is in the sign Cancer is also under affliction from transit Rahu in the sign Pisces. The natal Jupiter in Aquarius at 19 deg and Moon in Aquarius at 25 deg is already under affliction by transit Saturn. Jupiter is the lord of the 8th house (scams, defaults, debts, disputes, Adani’s health, etc).

Moon is the lord of the 3rd houses (traders). He is under 7.5 years of Saturn too, which is known as “Sade Sathi”. The transit Saturn when in Pisces for 2.5 years from end of May 2025 will afflict the natal Jupiter (lord of the 8th house in D1) in D9. This will be period of downfall and he will face several challenges and difficulties. The next antar dasa is of Jupiter which will begin from Feb 2025 and will end in Oct 2027. This period will be full of challenges where he will default in his liability payments, his health can get affected, scams will be exposed with respect to his companies, and he will undergo legal troubles.

Lord Venus is the lord of 6th house and antara lord Jupiter lord of 8th house is supposed to be a difficult period. So, to conclude the next 2.5 years of transit Saturn in Pisces coupled with the ongoing transit Saturn in Aquarius over the natal Jupiter and the Moon will be troublesome for him.

Views expressed here are solely of the columnist and the publication does not necessarily subscribe to the same.

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai)