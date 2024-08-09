Trouble Ahead For Devendra Fadnavis, BJP? Here's What Our Astrology Expert Predicts

Pic: PTI |

Devendra Fadnavis was born July 22, 1970, at 10.45 am at Nagpur, Maharashtra. He is the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra since June 30, 2022, along with Ajit Pawar. He previously held the position of Chief Minister of Maharashtra from October 31, 2014, to November 12, 2019. From 2019 to 2022, he served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and was the President of the Maharashtra state unit of BJP from 2013 to 2015. He became Chief Minister at the age of 44, making him the second-youngest in Maharashtra's history after Sharad Pawar. During the 2019 Maharashtra political crisis, he briefly held a second term as Chief Minister for five days before resigning on November 28, 2019.

Fadnavis has been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). As a college student, Fadnavis was an active member of the BJP affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He has represented the Nagpur South West constituency in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly since 2009, having previously served Nagpur West from 1999 to 2009. Additionally, he held the position of Mayor of Nagpur from 1997 to 2001, making him the second-youngest mayor in the history of India. Fadnavis began his political career in the mid-90s. Since that time he served multiple leadership roles for both his political party and as an elected representative. The term of the current Maharashtra State Assembly is scheduled to end in 2024, with the next legislative assembly election expected to be held in or before October 2024.

However, the Election Commission of India is yet to confirm or announce the dates for the electoral polls. Following Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation in 2022, the Maharashtra State Assembly is now led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, with Devendra Fadnavis serving as Deputy Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) playing a key role in the current government structure in Maharashtra.

The planetary combinations (for more details on this, visit my website jupiterastrology.com) will result in bad public image and some internal family disturbances. There will be rift within the BJP too. Some defections from BJP to other parties are also possible. He might get tangled in some scam. During this period, his health might be affected and he may not be able to achieve a majority for the BJP. Due to this, there will be horse trading by BJP to gather independent MLAs to attain the magic figure of 145 seats.

In astrology, there is no methodology to predict the exact number of seats. In absence of BJP not getting the required number of seats (if it falls way below the magic figure of 145 seats), it is likely that the NCP (SP), SS (UBT) and INC all can come together to form the government in Maharashtra. However, it is clear that BJP under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis will not be able to achieve the majority. His period of Dec 2025 to March 2028 will be full of challenges with respect to health, going to prison, hospitalisation, etc.

(Views expressed here are solely of the columnist and the publication does not necessarily subscribe to the same)

(Sundar Balakrishnan is a professor of Astrology at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai)