Aamir Khan Supports Artist Sister Farhat Datta's 'Conversation With Art' Event In Mumbai

Aamir Khan and his young sister Farhat Datta | Instagram

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan recently showed his support for his young sister Farhat Datta's "Conversation With Art" event, which is currently happening in Mumbai. Conversation with Art is a group exhibition by Farhat Datta, Reena Datta, Alka Datta and Laxmi Honavar, taking place at Bombay Art Society, Mumbai.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aamir penned a heartfelt note for his artist sister. He wrote, "Sending all my love to my artist younger sister Farhat. Really proud to see "Conversations with Art" come to life, featuring the inspiring works of my sister Farhat, dear friend Reena, Laxmi and Alka Vohra. Each piece tells an immersive story. Celebrating their creativity, passion, and the power of art to inspire us all."

Conversation with Art is an exciting art event where you can engage with art, have dialogue and have meaningful interaction with the artists. Started on November 9, 2024, the event will continue till November 14, 2024. The art event features an array of inspiring paintings, creative pieces and narrative canvases.

Further event details:

Art event name: Conversations with Art

When: November 9, 2024, to November 14, 2024

Time: 11 AM to 7 PM

Where: Bombay Art Society, Bandra West, Mumbai

Who is Aamir Khan's sister, Farhat Datta?

Farhat Datta is Aamir Khan's younger sister. She is married to businessman Rajeev Datta, who is also Aamir's first wife, Reena Datta's brother. According to A'Design Award & Competition, Farhat Datta is a graphic design specialist and an award-winning professional designer from Upper Saddle River, USA. She is also associated with Farhat Datta Graphic Design.