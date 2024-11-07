What Is Mansplaining? Kiran Rao Reveals 'Barely Tolerated' Ex-Husband Aamir Khan's 'Near-Mansplaining' Talks; Know Signs

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan | File image

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, despite their divorce in 2021 after a 16-year marriage, have shown that it’s possible to maintain a meaningful connection post-separation. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad, and work professionally in the film industry. The duo even worked together on one of the blockbuster films, 'Laapataa Ladies', which has bagged India’s submission for the Oscars this year.

Recently, in a candid conversation with Kareena Kapoor on her popular talk show, 'What Women Want', Rao opened up about her personal and professional relationship with Khan.

"It’s not quite mansplaining, but coming close”

When asked about what she loves, hates and tolerates about her ex-husband, Rao shared that she "barely tolerates" Khan's tendency to give long lectures. She further explained, "I would like to say... he can go off and lecture. Like he will give certain lamba (long) lectures about things sometimes and those, I don’t like. I mean, it’s not quite mansplaining, but coming close."

What is mansplaining?

Mansplaining is when an individual, often a man, explains something to another person in a way that comes across as condescending or patronising, assuming that the other person has no knowledge about the topic—even if they do. This can include interrupting, talking down to, or dismissing the other person's ideas. It often leaves the other person feeling underestimated or talked down to.

Signs of mansplaining

Here are some common signs that someone might be mansplaining:

Assuming lack of knowledge

When an individual explains basic concepts as if the other person has no understanding, even if the person is knowledgeable or experienced in the topic.

Talking Down

When they use a tone that sounds in a way that is kind or helpful but that betrays a feeling of superiority, making other people feel undervalued or talked down to.

Interrupting

They frequently interrupt or cut the other person off mid-sentence, assuming their point is more important or correct.

Dismissing ideas

They ignore or quickly dismiss what the other person has said, showing little interest in their perspective.

Dominating the conversation

During the conversation, an individual talks at length without letting the other speak, making it a one-way lecture rather than a discussion.

Body Language

Body language that signals superiority, such as a smug expression or rolling eyes if the other person tries to speak.