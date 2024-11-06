Good News: Aamir Khan to Attend I Love Panchgani Festival, Celebrating Art, Sports, and Culture |

In good news for the residents of Panchgani, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has assured that he will definitely attend the I Love Panchgani Festival this year. The festival, celebrated for the past eight years, is known for its unique blend of art, sports, and literature, and has played a significant role in boosting tourism and the cultural growth of the city.

Aamir Khan shared his deep connection with the hill station, saying, "Since my childhood, I have been fond of Panchgani. I have played, gardened, participated in many outdoor activities, and those memories are still rooted in my mind."

His personal bond with the town is evident, and his commitment to attending the festival adds a special charm to this year's celebration.

This year, the I Love Panchgani Festival, scheduled from November 29 to December 1, is creating a buzz with its exciting lineup of events, and preparations are in full swing. The enthusiasm in Panchgani is palpable, and Aamir Khan’s recent visit to the town further ignited the excitement. During his visit, Aamir had a candid discussion with the members of the festival’s organizing committee, including Amin Haji, a cine artist and producer, and Shivaji Shinde, the chairman of the festival committee.

Shivaji Shinde shared that with the government now officially recognizing the festival as part of the tourism framework, the event has grown in stature. This year, the festival will feature programs such as the International Kite Festival, Sports Marathon, Art Gallery, Cultural Program, Walking Plaza, and Light Band. Aamir showed particular interest in the International Kite Festival, held at Tableland, and even provided suggestions to make the event more spectacular.

Amir was given souvenir

During the visit, Aamir was presented with a copy of the I Love Panchgani souvenir, a publication that highlights the region's history, tourism, and its significance in the world of cinema. Aamir Khan, who has had a long connection with Panchgani, expressed his deep admiration for the area. He recalled visiting the town with his father and uncle during his childhood and even reminisced about a childhood accident that left a scar on his forehead, which always reminded him of Panchgani.

Aamir also reflected on his involvement with Panchgani over the years, recalling his visits for the shooting of popular films such as Lagaan, Raja Hindustani, and Taare Zameen Par.

Aamir praised the I Love Panchgani Festival as a remarkable and commendable event for the village. He expressed his desire to attend the event with his son Juned, marking the festival as a significant occasion to celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Panchgani.