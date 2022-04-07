8 easy ways to treat hard and painful pimples at home

We’ve all woken up with a massive pimple on our face after sleeping with clear skin. Dermatologists say the most severe type of acne is a pimple that forms deep under the skin and causes a red, swollen, painful bump. You can treat this type of pimple at home to relieve the pain and reduce swelling, redness, and size of the pimple.

For those of you who don’t know, the difference between acne and pimples is that acne is a disease, and pimples are one of its symptoms. Acne affects the hair follicles and oil glands of the skin.

We’ll get into the ‘treatment’ part next, but before you start, you should know that there are no overnight or immediate cures for acne, but that doesn’t mean you have to suffer. Make sure you use noncomedogenic and oil-free cosmetics, cleansers, and sunscreens, and never scrub at a pimple, as that will aggravate it further.

Tip 1: Make sure that you wash your hands before treating your skin. Wash your skin gently, using a mild, fragrance-free cleanser.

Tip 2: Apply ice to reduce pain and swelling. You should apply an ice cube to the area for five to ten minutes as soon as you notice the blemish. Then, you should repeat this two more times, taking 10-minute breaks between the icing sessions.

Tip 3: The pimple should be treated with an antibacterial product that contains 2 per cent benzoyl peroxide. The treatment is available at your local pharmacy and will help to eliminate the bacteria that cause acne. If you use too much, your skin could become irritated. Ensure that you apply a very thin layer.

Note: Please keep in mind that benzoyl peroxide may bleach fabrics when using this product. Avoid letting the medication come into contact with your clothing, and use white sheets and towels while using it.

Tip 4: If you notice a whitehead developing, apply warm compresses. Warm compresses can be made by soaking a clean washcloth in hot water; make sure the water is not too hot in order to prevent burning your skin. After that, apply the warm compress for 10 to 15 minutes to the pimple. This should be done three to four times daily until the pimple releases pus and heals.

Tip 5: Please do not pop, squeeze, or pick at the blemish. You could increase your risk of infection, discolouration, and scarring by doing so.

Tip 6: DO NOT apply toothpaste to the affected area. Toothpaste contains several ingredients that can irritate your skin, such as hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, alcohol, and menthol.

Tip 7: Do not apply homemade treatments obtained from the Internet. There is a great deal of advice that promotes “natural” remedies for acne, but just because something is natural does not mean that it is appropriate for your skin. Although a natural ingredient may be good for your skin, it may be combined with another ingredient that may be harmful.

Tip 8: Please consult a dermatologist to treat the pimple and prevent future breakouts. If you need an urgent fix, a dermatologist can administer a cortisone injection, which will help the pimple disappear within a few hours or days instead of days or weeks. Additionally, your dermatologist may prescribe medications to prevent future breakouts, such as retinoids or antibiotics.

