The only skincare tips you need to get through this summer season!

The summer season has arrived a little early this year, and with the onset of it, a whole lot of skin issues too. Oily skin gets oilier and dry skin gets patchy.

The harsh rays and the harmful pollutants that inhabit the air, aggravated by profuse sweating can lead to several skin ailments, which can be prevented if you follow your skincare regime religiously.

Wondering how to make your skin summer ready? You could begin with something as simple and budget-friendly as sunscreen. When it comes to your skin, knowledge can be really powerful. So before you shop for the best summer skincare products, here are a few tips from Dr Gunjan Verma, Consultant Dermatologist, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka.

1. Hydrate your body, not just the face: Hydrating the body is essential not only during the winters but in summers too.

"One should shop for summer-friendly paracrine body lotion because this season aggravates psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis which can cause itchiness and rashes. So, hydrate the skin with a summer-friendly lotion or moisturiser," suggested Dr Verma.

2. SPF matters: Sunscreen plays a vital part in your summer skincare regime. When choosing a sunscreen, Dr Verma suggested seeing if the product has SPF between 20-50.

3. Organic soaps workbest for skin: While umbrella and loose cotton clothing are your skin's best friends during summers, Dr. Verma said that natural/ organic soaps can do wonders for your skin too, given the fact that they are rich in antioxidants and are loaded with glycerine.

4. Good diet for healthy-looking skin: A good diet plays a major role in keeping your skin healthy and glowing. Feeding your body with good nutrients will reflect on your skin, giving it a natural shine. So add juicy fruits to your daily diet and keep yourself hydrated during the summer season. Avoid spicy and fried food items.

5. Minimal makeup -Minimal makeup is perfect for the summer season as putting layers of foundation and other makeup products could lead to acne and pimples. Picking a gentle cleanser, which is fragrance-free and doesn't have any harsh ingredients, could be a great addition to your daily skincare routine.

6. Vitamin C for summer nights: Before sleeping, treat your skin with a good hydrating Vitamin C serum after washing your face with a mild cleanser, suggested Dr. Verma.

7. While you take care of your face, don't forget your feet as they are also prone to tanning during summers. Dr Verma suggested that one should buy a urea-based cream in order to protect their feet from getting damaged by harmful UV radiations.

8. Golden rule: The golden rule for healthy and supple skin is that one should always keep their skin clean. Never sleep with your make upon, and use an organic scrub once or twice a week. Always remember to keep your bedsheet, pillow covers and blankets clean in order to avoid any skin issues. So, now that we have got you all covered, keep in mind these essential tips before you pick products to make your skin summer ready!.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:40 AM IST