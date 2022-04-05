An 8-step skincare summer routine? Sign us up!

Summer season is officially here and it calls for a significant change in your skincare routine. With temperatures rising every day, the sweltering heat can wreck your skin. Between getting into massive house cleaning, sun drying your linen and rearranging your wardrobe, don’t forget to swap your skincare routine as well.

Start by rearranging your beauty wardrobe. Bring your summer products to the front where they can be easily reachable. Follow this 8-step guide as your summer regime to amp up your skin -

Cleanse your skin

The first step to summer skincare is cleansing your skin to get rid of all dirt and grime and to remove any excess oil on the face. Use a mild, alcohol-free face wash that suits your skin and clean it well 2-3 times a day.

Exfoliate well

We all know how winter leaves your skin dull and dry. The answer to this is exfoliation. Use a gentle exfoliating scrub twice a week to strip away the dry, dead skin and leave your skin healthy, glowing and radiant.

Swap your moisturiser

Swap your moisturiser from a heavy cream or oil to a lighter and watery one. The face holds more water when the weather warms up, so opting for water-based products is a big essential.

Say yes to SPF

Never leave your home without wearing one. After moisturising your skin, apply sunscreen with SPF 30 all over your face, neck and hands – whether you are stepping out in the sun or not.

Note: You can use a dual-purpose moisturiser that combines the benefits of moisturiser as well as sunscreen.

Use a good face serum

Summer is the time to invest in a good vitamin C based face serum. Between moisturiser and sunscreen, you can dab a few drops of face serum as extra skin protection and to get rid of hyperpigmentation, fine lines and blemishes. It also helps in boosting collagen.

Upgrade your products

Unclean brushes and products hold a lot of bacteria which may lead to clogged pores and dull skin. Sanitise your makeup brushes every few days. Use a brush cleaning spray or clean them with regular hand soap and then dry them with a blow-dryer. Summer-clean your vanity box by discarding all outdated products and switching them with dated and relevant ones.

Protect your skin from sunlight

Do NOT forget to wear your sunglasses and carry an umbrella or wide-brimmed hat while stepping out in the sun. This protects your skin from direct sunlight. And as far as possible, wear clothes that cover your skin and keep it from tan or sunburn.

Stay hydrated

Last but definitely not the least, water is the MOST important step in summer skincare. Between your workout and running time, or while juggling your home and work routine, drinking water is a must. It keeps your body hydrated and controls the body temperature.

(Aditi Consul is the co-founder of Life and Pursuits.)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:00 AM IST