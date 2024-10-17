7 Hacks to Revive Your Gel Nails

While we love the feeling of a fresh French manicure or our cute white nails, it barely takes a week or – a dip into your favourite gravy dish to taint your nails. Well, here are some ways to prevent the yellow monster from ruining your look.

Material required:

Lemon

Nail paint remover

Cotton

Toothpaste

Denture tablets

Hydrogen peroxide

Top coat

Lemon juice: Soak a cotton pad in lemon juice and apply to your nails for 10–15 minutes. You can also rub a cut lemon on your nails. Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent.

Nail polish remover: Moisten a cotton ball with either nail polish remover and gently dab the affected area.

Sanitiser: The alcohol present in sanitizer can help get rid of the yellow stains.

Toothpaste: Use a peroxide-containing toothpaste and gently brush away yellow stains with a toothbrush.

Hydrogen peroxide: Soak nails in a solution of 4 parts water, 1 part hydrogen peroxide for 10 minutes.

Denture tablets: Dissolve the tablet in water and soak your nails for several minutes.

Top coat it more: Once you are out of the salon after your manicure, buy a regular top coat from any brand and coat your nails with 2 coats of the same. This usually prevents your nails from going yellow, but if they do turn a bit discoloured, you can just take the top coat off and apply a fresh coat leaving your gel nails intact.