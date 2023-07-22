7 DIY tips on how to maintain your nails

Nail care is important for many reasons. For one, it improves the appearance of your hands and feet by keeping them looking healthy. Neglected nails can also put you at risk for infection or injury. And perhaps most importantly, they are an indicator of your overall health — fingernails are made up mostly of keratin which means that if anything is wrong with your body, you are likely to see it first in your nails!

Material required: Lemon juice, Warm water, Small tub, Old toothbrush, Baking soda, Olive oil, Sugar, White vinegar, Gloves

Lemon soak: Mix lemon juice with warm water and soak your nails for a few minutes. The acidity helps remove stains and dirt.

Toothbrush scrub: Use an old toothbrush with gentle bristles to clean under your nails and around the cuticles.

DIY nail scrub: Mix sugar and a little bit of olive oil to create a homemade nail scrub. Gently massage your nails with it to remove dead skin.

White vinegar rinse: Mix equal parts of white vinegar and water, then dip your nails in the solution to disinfect and brighten them.

Baking soda paste: Create a paste using baking soda and water, then gently rub it on your nails to exfoliate and remove grime.

Avoid harsh chemicals: Use gloves when handling household cleaners or other chemicals to protect your nails from damage.

Olive oil moisturizer: Massage your nails and cuticles with olive oil to keep them moisturised and prevent dryness.

Remember, maintaining clean nails also involves regular trimming and filing.

Read Also 6 tips to maintain your luxury bags

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)