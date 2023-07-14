 6 tips to maintain your luxury bags
e-Paper Get App
HomeWeekend6 tips to maintain your luxury bags

6 tips to maintain your luxury bags

Protecting luxury bags from chipping off can be important to maintain their quality and appearance

Shikha JainUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
article-image

Protecting luxury bags from chipping off can be important to maintain their quality and appearance. Here are a few DIY hacks you can consider. Remember, while these hacks can help minimize damage, it’s essential to handle luxury bags with care and seek professional assistance when needed.

Material required: Acid-free tissue paper, bubble wrap, Soft cloth, brush, Protective sprays 

Store them properly: Use dust bags or pillowcases to store your luxury bags individually, preventing them from rubbing against each other and causing damage.

Stuff them when not in use: Fill your bags with acid-free tissue paper or bubble wrap to help them retain their shape and prevent any unnecessary pressure on the material.

Read Also
8 easy hacks for furniture maintenance during monsoon
article-image

Avoid overcrowding: Don’t overstuff your bags or place heavy objects on top of them, as this can lead to pressure marks and potential damage.

Handle with care: When using or carrying your luxury bags, be mindful of where you place them and avoid rough surfaces or contact with sharp objects that could cause chipping or scratching.

Regular cleaning: Gently clean your bags with a soft cloth or brush to remove dirt and dust that may contribute to chipping over time. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for cleaning and avoid using harsh chemicals.

Consider protective sprays: Some luxury bags benefit from protective sprays specifically designed for their material. Research and consult with professionals to find suitable products for your specific bag type.

Read Also
5 life saving monsoon hacks you must know!
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mickey Mehta writes about how yoga is magic for mental health

Mickey Mehta writes about how yoga is magic for mental health

Pop star Shweta Shetty: 'I am still trying to figure out what I did in a male-dominated society in...

Pop star Shweta Shetty: 'I am still trying to figure out what I did in a male-dominated society in...

Record your voice with these best voice recording apps

Record your voice with these best voice recording apps

Monsoon special: Magic of music on month of Ashaadha

Monsoon special: Magic of music on month of Ashaadha

Scoop writer Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul shares her journey from an actor to a writer

Scoop writer Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul shares her journey from an actor to a writer