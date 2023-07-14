6 tips to maintain your luxury bags

Protecting luxury bags from chipping off can be important to maintain their quality and appearance. Here are a few DIY hacks you can consider. Remember, while these hacks can help minimize damage, it’s essential to handle luxury bags with care and seek professional assistance when needed.

Material required: Acid-free tissue paper, bubble wrap, Soft cloth, brush, Protective sprays

Store them properly: Use dust bags or pillowcases to store your luxury bags individually, preventing them from rubbing against each other and causing damage.

Stuff them when not in use: Fill your bags with acid-free tissue paper or bubble wrap to help them retain their shape and prevent any unnecessary pressure on the material.

Read Also 8 easy hacks for furniture maintenance during monsoon

Avoid overcrowding: Don’t overstuff your bags or place heavy objects on top of them, as this can lead to pressure marks and potential damage.

Handle with care: When using or carrying your luxury bags, be mindful of where you place them and avoid rough surfaces or contact with sharp objects that could cause chipping or scratching.

Regular cleaning: Gently clean your bags with a soft cloth or brush to remove dirt and dust that may contribute to chipping over time. Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for cleaning and avoid using harsh chemicals.

Consider protective sprays: Some luxury bags benefit from protective sprays specifically designed for their material. Research and consult with professionals to find suitable products for your specific bag type.

Read Also 5 life saving monsoon hacks you must know!

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)