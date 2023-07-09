8 easy hacks for furniture maintenance during monsoon

Maintaining wooden furniture during the monsoon is crucial to prevent damage from moisture and humidity. Regular maintenance and care will ensure that your wooden furniture remains in excellent condition for years to come. Here's a DIY guide to help you keep your wooden furniture in good condition:

Material required: Soft cloth / feather duster, Coasters / placemats, Furniture wax or polish, Wood oil or conditioner

Clean and dust regularly: Dust and dirt can accumulate on the furniture’s surface, leading to stains and deterioration. Regularly clean the furniture using a soft cloth or a feather duster to remove dust and debris.

Keep away from direct moisture: Avoid placing wooden furniture in areas prone to direct contact with moisture, such as near windows or doors. Make sure the furniture is placed in a well-ventilated room with proper air circulation.

Use coasters and placemats: To prevent water rings and stains, use coasters or placemats under glasses, cups, and other items that contain liquids. This helps protect the furniture’s surface from moisture damage.

Apply furniture wax or polish: Applying a layer of furniture wax or polish helps create a protective barrier on the wood’s surface. This barrier repels moisture and adds shine to the furniture. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for the appropriate application method.

Maintain humidity levels: Excess humidity can cause wood to swell and warp. Use a dehumidifier or air conditioner to maintain a suitable humidity level in the room. Aim for a humidity range between 40% and 50% to prevent damage to the furniture.

Fix any issues promptly: If you notice any cracks, splits, or loose joints in your wooden furniture, address them promptly. Repair or replace damaged parts to prevent further deterioration during the monsoon season.

Keep away from direct sunlight: Direct sunlight can fade and discolour wooden furniture over time. Position your furniture away from windows or use curtains and blinds to limit exposure to sunlight.

Seasonal oiling: Apply a suitable wood oil or conditioner to nourish the wood and maintain its natural moisture content. Seasonal oiling helps prevent the wood from drying out and cracking during the monsoon season.