5 life saving monsoon hacks you must know!

Monsoons are cozy when you are ‘chilling’ at home with a cup of coffee while watching it pour from your window. However, it can be very pesky if you have to step out when it’s pouring cats and dog and when you are drenched. To make life easier during monsoons, here are some easy hacks you can follow.

Material required: Dry cloth l Rice, Lime, Water, Ginger, Cloves, Naphthalene balls, Un-perfumed hair oil, Hand cream

To avoid falling sick: You can fall sick quite easily during this weather. To keep your immunity intact, keep sipping a cup of lime water with honey and ginger in it.

If your phone gets wet in the rains: Despite guarding your phone more than your life, the raindrops somehow end up on your phone’s screen. The rainwater can cause nuisance by entering your phone and make it stop from functioning. To get your phone back to life, clean the phone with a dry cloth and then simply place it in a can of rice. The rice would absorb moisture from the phone and your handset would surely start functioning again.

To keep your furniture dry: Wood can easily fall prey to termites during monsoon. To keep them away, polish the furniture with un-perfumed hair oil. This will prevent the furniture from getting damp and catching termites.

To de-frizz your hair: Your hair could become quite frizzy during the monsoons. To de-frizz them, use a hand cream to de-frizz your hair. Take a blob of cream on your palm and just run them through your hair.

To keep your closets moisture-free: If your cupboard becomes damp due to the rainwater, then put cloves and few naphthalene balls in the closet. Your closet would get dry again.