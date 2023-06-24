8 tips to make your bed cosy and pretty

Setting up your bed properly can contribute to a comfortable and cosy sleep environment. Plus, it makes your bedroom more aesthetically pleasing. Here are some DIY tips to help you set your bed!

Material required: Vacuum cleaner, Mattress protector, Cushions/ decorative pillows, Blanket, Bed sheet, Flat sheet

Start with a clean mattress: Remove any bedding, covers, or protectors and vacuum or clean the mattress surface to ensure it’s free from dust and dirt.

Mattress protector: Consider using a mattress protector to safeguard your mattress from spills, stains, and allergens. It can help prolong the life of your mattress.

Bedding essentials: Choose high-quality sheets, pillowcases, and blankets that suit your comfort preferences. Make sure they are clean, smooth, and properly sized for your bed.

Fitted sheet: Start by placing a fitted sheet over the mattress, ensuring it fits snugly and covers the corners properly.

Flat sheet: If you prefer using a flat sheet, place it over the fitted sheet, tucking the bottom edge under the mattress. The top edge of the sheet can be folded over your duvet or comforter.

Duvet or comforter: Lay your duvet or comforter over the sheets, ensuring it’s evenly spread and covers the mattress. You can fold down the top edge to expose the pillows or leave it unfolded for a neater look.

Blankets or throws: Add additional layers for warmth and visual appeal. Fold a cosy blanket or throw at the foot of the bed or drape it over the duvet / comforter.

Cushions or decorative pillows: Place decorative cushions or pillows in front of your sleeping pillows or arrange them against the headboard for added comfort and style.

