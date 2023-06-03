5 tips for maintaining artificial plants

Artificial plants are a fantastic way to bring a touch of greenery into your home without the hassle of watering or caring for live plants. While they don’t require the same level of attention, it’s still important to keep them looking fresh and clean. So, here are some easy do-it-yourself hacks for maintaining your artificial plants at home.

Material required: Soft cloth / feather duster, Hairdryer, Vinegar, Water, Steam cleaner, Plant cleaner, Dish soap

Regular dusting: Dust can accumulate on the leaves of artificial plants, making them look dull and lifeless. Use a soft cloth or a feather duster to gently remove the dust from the leaves and branches on a regular basis. You can also use a hairdryer on a cool setting to blow away the dust effectively.

Cleaning with vinegar and water: To tackle stubborn dirt or stains on your artificial plants, create a mixture of equal parts of white vinegar and water. Dip a soft cloth into the mixture, wring out the excess, and gently wipe down the leaves and stems. This DIY cleaning solution effectively removes grime and restores the plant’s vibrancy.

Steam treatment: If your artificial plant has accumulated a lot of dust or needs a deep cleaning, consider using a steam cleaner. Steam can help loosen dirt and refresh the plant’s appearance. Hold the steam cleaner a few inches away from the plant and move it across the leaves and branches. Be cautious not to get too close or use excessive steam.

Repositioning: To maintain a natural look, periodically rotate and reposition your artificial plants. This ensures that all sides of the plant receive equal sunlight exposure (if near a window) and prevents any fading or discolouration in specific areas.

Faux plant refresh: If your artificial plant has lost its lustre over time, consider giving it a refreshing makeover. Use silk plant cleaner or a mix of water and mild dish soap to gently wash the leaves. You can also trim any damaged or discoloured foliage to give the plant a more rejuvenated appearance.

