6 DIY clothing hacks that you must know

We have all been there — you have pulled out your favourite pair of jeans or the comfiest sweater only to discover something’s wrong. Maybe it’s a stuck zipper or a loose thread. And hence, we have gathered a list of some brilliant clothing hacks to save the day.

Material required: Detergent, White vinegar, Warm water, Distilled vinegar, Ice cubes, Hair dryer, Razor, Shaving cream

Say bye to stains: Get rid of yellow deodorant or perfume stains by soaking the garment in a solution of one quart warm water, half teaspoon detergent and one tablespoon white vinegar for 15 minutes. Rinse with water. If stain remains, sponge with rubbing alcohol, rinse thoroughly and launder to the pesky spots.

No more fading of jeans: Is the colour of your favourite jeans fading? Just use some distilled vinegar in the last wash cycle for your jeans and watch the magic happen.

­Use ice cubes to remove wrinkles: Hate ironing? Toss your clothes in the dryer along with a few ice cubes to get the wrinkles out. Set your dryer to 15 minutes. While the ice cubes melt, the steam helps your clothes straighten up beautifully.

Wrinkled jacket hack: Fold your jackets or heavy coats inside out while storing them to avoid creases or wrinkles later.

Put your old razor to good use: Do you have this awful fluff all over your new clothes? There is an easy way to get rid of these. Use a razor to remove pills from sweaters, pants, socks, and anything else that tends to get those horrible little balls. But don’t go too fast, as you may cut a hole in your clothes.

Fight makeup stains with shaving cream: Every woman needs to know how to remove makeup stains. If you have messed up your clothes with some of your favourite foundation or concealer, you need to put this simple hack to leave them spotless again. Apply a small amount of shaving cream to the stain. Let it rest for 10 minutes. Wash it in cold water. And, you are done. The spot is gone.