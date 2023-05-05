8 DIY hacks to make your hair smell good

Who doesn’t like good smelling hair? In summer season with so much sweat, heat and pollution, our tresses especially the scalp tends to smell bad and we might not even realise it. Misting the hair with fragrance or using a scented hair product is one cool way to give a subtle scent to our hair. You can also indulge yourself with some DIYs which make for good stress busters and of course, saves money as well. Here are some more tricks and tips that will help you better.

Material required: Hair dryer, Perfume, Rose water, Lemon juice, Essential oil, Pillow case, Hairbrush

Body mist: Yes, you do not have to use your body mist just for your body. You can use it for your hair as well. All you have to do is , spray a bit on your hair in the morning to make it smell good all day.

Blast your hair with a hair dryer: Did you know that using a hair dryer on unwashed, smelly hair can literally help blow away the bad odour? Turn up the blast on your hair dryer and run it through your hair to make it smell clean again.

Perfume: Since this has heavy ingredients with more alcohol, you have to go easy with it. Spray your favourite perfume on your hairbrush and then run it through your hair like you comb every day. This basically locks in the fragrance and leaves your hair smelling nice the whole day. You could also use a scented leave-in conditioner.

Use lemon juice: A quick rinse with lemon juice diluted with water will help cleanse your hair, fight dandruff and keep your hair smelling fresh for a longer time.

Wash your comb and hairbrush: Just as you need to wash your hair regularly, you also need to keep your comb and hairbrush equally clean. Not cleaning your hairbrush can add to the odours in your hair.

Spritz some rose water: You could also use some good old rose water and spray into your hair and scalp. Once your scalp absorbs it, your hair will smell fresh and rosy.

Change your pillow covers regularly: To keep your hair smelling fresh, you must remember to change your pillow covers regularly. This is because your pillow covers tend to absorb all the grease and grime from your hair. You could also spritz your fresh pillow covers with your favourite fragrance to keep your hair smelling nice through the day.

Use essential oil: If you don’t have a scented hair product or prefer not to use them, you can use essential oils as well. Just add a drop of essential oil in your hair product, shampoo or conditioner. Essential oils make your hair healthy and also add fragrance to the shampoo. Essential oils such as lavender oil or coconut oil will not only deeply hydrate your hair but will also keep your hair smelling fresh for longer.

