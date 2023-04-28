7 quick home remedies for cracked heels

Now that we are in the thick of flip-flop and sandal weather, it is important to make sure that you are taking good care of your feet. Specifically, to treat the bottom of your heels if they are starting to get cracked and dry. Leaving your cracked, dry heels untreated can lead to painful fissures, which can impair your ability to walk and even lead to serious infections. Thankfully, a number of cheap and easy DIY home remedies exist for treating the bottom of your heels.

Material required: Vegetable oil, White socks, Water, Pumice stone, Vitamin E oil, Ripe banana, Listerine, Apple cider vinegar, Sugar, Lemon juice, Coconut oil, Oatmeal, Jojoba oil, Honey, Milk, Orange

Vegetable oil: Rub vegetable oil over your cracked heels and wear clean white socks over them. Leave it on overnight. Repeat every night until it’s healed.

Hot water and pumice: Soak feet in water for five-ten minutes. Moisten pumice stone and rub cracked heels in a small, circular motion. Afterwards, pat feet dry and moisturise with vitamin E oil. Repeat everyday.

Ripe banana: Mash a ripe banana and apply to cracked heels for 15 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water. Repeat once a week.

Apple cider vinegar and listerine: Soak feet in solution of 1 cup listerine, 1 cup apple cider vinegar and 2 cups warm water for 10-15 minutes. Then use pumice stone to rub it off. Do it once a week.

Lemon juice and sugar: Massage into feet 1/2 cup sugar, 1 cup oil, and small amount of lemon juice. Then rinse it off with water. Repeat once a week.

Coconut oil: Like vegetable oil, apply to cracked heels and leave it on overnight after putting on clean socks. Do it every night.

Vicks Vaporub: Apply to cracked heels and leave it overnight. Repeat until it is healed.

Oatmeal and jojoba oil: Mix 1 tbsp powdered oatmeal with jojoba oil to form a paste. Apply over cracked heels, leave on for 30 minutes and rinse it off with warm water. Repeat once a week.

Honey, milk and orange: Warm a cup of honey and stir in 2 tbsp of milk. Add juice from half of orange to form a paste. Apply on heels and leave it overnight. Repeat every night.

