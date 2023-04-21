4 quick hacks to get rid of mosquitoes

At your wit’s end wondering how to get rid of mosquitoes at home? In a tropical country like India, having a mosquito-free house may seem like a distant dream. If you are wondering how to get rid of mosquitoes at home, without using any chemical sprays and insecticides, these are a few things you can do.

Material required: Camphor, Garlic, Spray bottle, Basil plant, Lavender oil, Tea tree oil

Use camphor: You are probably familiar with camphor as an age-old remedy to kill mosquitoes at home. Its pungent smell makes it effective at repelling mosquitoes, as the aroma readily overwhelms them. Shut all the doors and light the camphor. You will probably notice that there are no more mosquitoes after around 30 minutes.

Use garlic spray: Mosquitoes avoid garlic because it contains sulphur, which they dislike. Just crush a few garlic cloves and boil them in water to create a mixture. Then, using a spray bottle, squirt the solution around your room, garage and so on to kill mosquitoes.

Mosquito repellent plant: You can get rid of mosquitoes by simply planting a basil plant or two at the entry points of your home. Plus, you can use some basil leaves to make your own mosquito-repellent spray!

Use essential oil: Lavender oil and tea tree oil are efficient mosquito repellents as they have a naturally strong that seems to repel insects. Mosquitoes despise the scent of these essential oils, so take advantage of this! Spray lavender oil throughout your home and even on your clothes to keep mosquitoes at bay.

Fun Fact: You can also apply it on your body to avoid being bitten! A few drops of lavender oil might also help to soothe an existing bite.