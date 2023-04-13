 4 easy hacks to remove scratches from your car
4 easy hacks to remove scratches from your car

Do you have a pesky scratch on your car that you can’t seem to fix?

Shikha JainUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 10:49 PM IST
article-image

Are you tired of relying on expensive professionals to do the job for you? Don't worry because plenty of DIY methods can help remove scratches from your car.

Material required: Toothpaste, Vinegar, Nail polish, Baking soda 

Use toothpaste: One of the most popular methods for removing car scratches is using toothpaste. This method works best for minor, superficial scratches. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to a clean cloth and rub it into the scratch in a circular motion. Once the toothpaste has been rubbed into the scratch, rinse it off with clean water and dry the area. You may need to repeat this process a few times to see results.

Use vinegar: Vinegar is another common household item that can be used for car scratch repair. Mix vinegar and water in equal ratios and apply it to the affected area with a clean cloth. Rub the mixture into the scratch circular motion and then rinse it off with clean water. You may need to repeat this process a few times to see results.

