5 quirky summer kitchen hacks that you should know

Any tips that can make our lives easier are welcome in our kitchen! The summer heat encourages quick and easy cooking without the hassle, so we found some easy summer kitchen hacks to give you more relaxation time this season.

Material required: Ice cubes, Kiddie pools, Yogurt, Citrus, Apple cider

Keep burgers moist with ice: Grilling burgers can be tricky, and it’s all too easy to end up with dry burgers. A great tip is to simply form the burger patty around an ice cube. As you cook the burger, you will get a nice crust on the outside of the burger, but the inside will stay nice and moist.

Stick-free grilled fish: It always stinks when fish becomes one with the grill. If you have experienced problems grilling fish in the past, try this hack: put citrus slices directly onto the grill before your fish finds its way to the heat (this also helps when cooking fish inside!). Place the fish on top of the citrus slices, and you will infuse flavour while preventing that frustrating sticky situation.

Easy frozen yogurt pops: For a quick breakfast on the go or a dessert without the high sugar count, pop a popsicle stick into your favourite yogurt, and freeze!

Use kiddie pools: Kiddie pools are super useful at cook-outs. You can use them to entertain the kiddos, of course, but they are also great for food and drink chilling. Fill a kiddie pool with ice and place items that need to stay cold in the pool. This way, everyone has access to the food, and it’s stays safe for everyone to eat. This also works with chilling beverages!

Flavoured ice cubes: Boost your immunity and make your plain water tasty by using frozen ice cubes. Use unsweetened fruit or vegetable juice. Pour the liquid in an ice tray and freeze. Instead of plain ice cubes add these to your water or other healthy drinks. You can use a variety of homemade juices to make different flavoured ice cubes.