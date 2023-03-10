4 quick hacks that will help you survive the summer

While summer is all about tropical getaways, trips to the beach and sipping on icy-cold pina coladas with your friends, for obvious reasons — life had other plans for us this time. That said, here is a list of summer tricks that you can try while you are working, introspecting, browsing or just daydreaming.

Material required: Lemon, Aloe Vera, Potato, Ice cube tray, Sea salt and Deodorant

Lemon for sweat stains: Summer is sweaty. A quick way to get rid of stubborn sweat stains out of clothes is by rubbing lemon juice on the stains before throwing it in your washing machine. All you need is equal parts lemon juice and water in a spray bottle. Spray it on the stains, let it soak for thirty minutes and rinse. No more sweat patches.

Aloe Vera for irritated skin: When the temperatures rise, your skin tends to get cranky. If you don’t have the right moisturizer, things can get worse. Instead of investing in a product this time, lean to aloe cubes to keep your skin sheet calm and collected. Fill your ice cube tray with aloe Vera gel and pop it in the freezer. Slap on the cubes on affected areas between deadlines to rejuvenate and rehydrate.

Potato for pedis: Are your feet looking horrendous? Well, you don’t have to wait for your next pedicure appointment anymore (which seems like a distant possibility either way). Give yourself a lush pedi by slicing a potato in half, dip it in some sea salt and scrub all the dead skin cells away. It works as a fantastic exfoliation method that you can execute at the comfort of your home. Potatoes? Who knew, right?

Deodorants to stop blisters: It’s easy for your feet to develop blisters and shoe bites during the toasty temperatures because the floors can get slightly warm. Luckily your roll-on deodorant can fix this problem for you. Just swipe some on the bottom of your feet on hotter days. You could also put some on the back and sides of your foot before throwing on a new pair of heels or shoes. The deodorant acts as a barrier from friction as well.

