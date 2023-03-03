Holi 2023: 6 easy hacks to remove colour stains from skin

There is a lot of color splashing, water balloon pelting, and water unloading on each other. Well, Holi is all fun and games till you have to get rid of the colours from your skin, nails, and hair. That battle in the shower is a long one! These simple tips will help you remove those pesky Holi colours from your skin effectively.

Material required: Egg yolk / curd, Nail paint, Vaseline, Wheat flour, Lemon, Moisturiser, Foundation, Castor / olive oil

Egg yolk or curd: Avoid immediately shampooing your hair after playing Holi. Apply egg yolk or curd on your hair at least 45 minutes before shampoo. This will help remove the colours and reduce the extent of damage.

Apply vaseline: Apply Vaseline to your lips before you head out to play. This will add the required moisture and care to your lips. It will also prevent colours from settling in the cracks of your lips.

Dark nail paint: Paint your nails with a dark nail colour. This will prevent your nails from getting stained. You can remove the nail paint after you are finished playing with colours.

Wheat flour: Take some wheat flour and add a bit of oil or lemon. Make a paste and apply this all over your skin, scrubbing off the colours. Do this just before you shower.

Moisture and foundation: Apply a generous amount of moisturiser on your hands, face and all exposed body parts before going out to play. Apply foundation on your face just before playing Holi. This will protect your skin from dry colours.

Castor or olive oil: Apply either castor oil or olive oil to the hair before you go out to play with the colours. The oil will form a protective layer over the hair. This will make the colours come off easily when you wash your hair. It is best if you massage the oil the previous night as it will also help protect your scalp.

