4 easy hacks to make your house smell good naturally 

One way to boost happiness in your home and promote optimal sleep each night is to make sure your indoor air smells fresh and clean. So, how do you freshen up your home’s air without scented products?

Material required: Baking soda, Eucalyptus, Cotton balls, Essential oils, Cloth, Alcohol

Freshen the carpet: Carpet is comfortable to walk on, and it muffles sound and temperature swings, but it holds onto bacteria, mould, pollen, and grunge from your feet or the bottom of your shoes. Over time, those nasties can create a bad smell. ust sprinkle a thick coating of baking soda over your carpet, let it sit for at least an hour, then vacuum the powder away, along with the stink.

Bathroom refresher: For long-lasting fragrance, try out a scent packet in your bathroom. Scent packets are normally filled with fragranced beads or a potpourri mixture. They are small and easily portable, so you can place the packet in different spots in your bathroom.

Make your living room smell good: Living room is probably the most popular hangout zone in the entire house. And the most public. Your guests don’t want to encounter stale, stinky air or weird pet pee odour. And you don’t want that for them. Sometimes vacuuming sends out a stinky odour. To combat this, put a cotton ball with a couple of drops of essential oils into the vacuum bag. An easy way to transform vacuuming into a scent-infused experience.

Keep your entryways clean: If you find your entryway is smelling a little funky, it might be time to deodorise your shoes. If they are washable, throw them in a wash cycle. If they are not washable, try wiping them out using a cloth dampened with rubbing alcohol.

Read Also 4 quirky hacks to make life easy