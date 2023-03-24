7 easy home hacks that will save time and money

There are times when you wonder if you had a magic wand that would clean your home in a jiffy. While there might not be magic but there are hacks that you can try to make your daily life a little less hassle-free. Be it cleaning the kitchen, toilet, or bathroom, these easy home-hacks will save you lot of trouble.

Material required: Cooking oil, Vinegar, Mouthwash, Rubber Band, Dish Wash Soap, Newspaper, Clear Nail Polish

Sticky label residue: Let’s admit it, at some point, we are all fascinated by quirky glass jars – be it a sauce jar, pickle jar or spice mix jar. After the glass jar is empty, we want to recycle it in our own ways. The first step is peeling off the labels. We know how frustrating removing glue residue is. Use cooking oil to take off the stubborn glue. Rub it on the residue, let it sit for a few minutes, and once the oil is soaked, wipe it off with a towel.

Stinky microwave: With use, microwaves give off an odour. They smell and at times you don’t know what to do. The easiest hack here is using vinegar. Simply place a bowl of vinegar inside the microwave and let it sit for five minutes. Remove the bowl and wipe the microwave with a soft, dry towel.

Toilet bowl hack: Do your toilet bowl need a good rinse and you have run out of toilet cleaning products? Fret not. Use mouthwash instead. Pour a capful into the toilet bowl. Leave it for half an hour, and scrub. Grime will come off easily and it’ll also be odour free.

Save on handwash: Sometimes, you just need a little hand soap but the bottle ends up dispensing more than you need. And, with the pandemic, frequent handwashing has become a given for us all. To save the handwash, instead of adding water to dilute it, put a rubber band on the neck of the dispenser. This way, with every pump, you’ll get an appropriate amount of soap.

Blender cleanse: Cleaning a blender is like bracing yourself against sharp blades. It’s a struggle and mini puzzle game of sorts. To save your hands from bleeding, add a little dish soap, and two cups of warm water, and blend it till all the grease or grime is cleaned. Then clean it under the tap with normal water without sticking your hands in the blades.

Reduce spill-over: You might be super careful in what you throw away in the dustbin. But, there are times when inadvertently some liquid ends up in the dustbin bag. To avoid spillage of liquid, put a newspaper at the bottom of the dustbin bag. This way, liquid will get absorbed and there would be no mess in the bin.

Screen hole: A hole in the window or door screen can be annoying. It means replacing the entire screen. However, if you want to save money and the tear isn’t big, clear nail polish can help you fix the damage. Swipe clear nail polish on the rip and let it dry. Your screen is fixed!

