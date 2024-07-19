5 Simple DIY Plant Hanger Hacks You Must Try If You Love Gardening

Plant Hanger |

If you are looking to pick a quick project perfect for the beginner, these DIY plant hangers are just the ticket. Most of these hangers take less than an afternoon to complete and they are easy enough that anyone can tackle them. These DIY plant hangers are also inexpensive to make. If you purchase a plant hanger, you are going to spend more on the store-bought hanger than if you make one yourself. The hangers only take a few supplies, and all of them can be customised to your liking (and plant size). They also make perfect gifts—but after making one, you might just want to keep it for yourself.

Material required:

Brown paper bags

Twine

Ribbon

Canisters

Test tubes

Beakers

Patterned tiles

Glue

Paper bag planters: Prove your plants can look great even when wearing a paper bag! These planters are made by placing a simple potted plant in a rolled brown paper lunch bag, wrapping it with twine and ribbon, and securing it with a bow for a dainty touch.

Vintage container planters: With its quaint lettering, logos, and colours, there’s nothing as simple and cute as a good vintage container. Keep the tradition alive by turning antique canisters into vessels for your succulents!

Test tube planters: Whether or not science is your thing, old test tubes and beakers make the perfect planters and decorations for your home! Use cylinders, ball flasks, or test tubes as water or soil planters to make a stunning statement piece for your plants.

Tile planter: For this easy project, all you have to do is glue gorgeous patterned tiles together to form a square container. Make a few planters in different patterns for an eclectic look.

Bowled over by beauty: When you are ready to retire an old salad bowl from its days on the dining room table, consider putting it to use in the garden to serve up a visually striking display. The recipe for this DIY planter is a cinch to follow: Affix three legs to an upturned wooden salad bowl, then fill the bowl with a deliciously colorful mix of seasonal greens.