Get Glowing Skin: 5 DIY Homemade Scrubs You Must Try

Oksana Fishkis

Exfoliation can be a great way to keep your skin looking vibrant and healthy. A body scrub is a popular way to exfoliate your skin, and there are plenty of store-bought varieties to choose from. Or, you can make your very own homemade body scrub using ingredients you already have in your pantry.

Material required:

Spoons

Mixing bowl

Avocado

Cornmeal

Sealed container

Brown sugar

Essential oils

Measuring cups and spoons

Hot water

Warm coconut oil

Dried rose petals

Chickpea / rice / almond flour

Yoghurt

Yoghourt body scrub: Use non-fat yoghurt for making this body scrub, along with the essential oil of your choice and cornmeal. It is recommended to use sweet orange essential oil and mix it with the other ingredients to make this calming body scrub. Apply the scrub in the showers and scrub lightly for 3-5 minutes. Next, rinse it off using warm water. The probiotics in yoghurt regulate the skin’s pH levels, and cornmeal helps with gentle exfoliation.

Brown sugar scrub: Brown sugar is an inexpensive and accessible ingredient that also does a great job of exfoliating your skin. Brown sugar is gentler on skin than sea salt or Epsom salt. This makes it an ideal ingredient for sensitive skin. The sugar granules might make your skin feel sticky, so be sure to rinse thoroughly after you have exfoliated. Combine 1/2 cup of brown sugar and oil in a mixing bowl. Mix thoroughly. If needed, add more sugar or oil to get the consistency right. If desired, add one or two drops of your favorite essential oil, and stir it into the mixture.

Green tea sugar scrub: Rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, green tea may benefit your skin in several ways. Also, according to studies, cosmetics that contain green tea may be able to reduce harm to the skin caused by sun damage. Green tea can easily be added to a homemade body scrub together with other nourishing ingredients. Add 2 teabags of green tea into hot water. Let the tea steep until it cools. While the tea is cooling, add brown 1/2 cup of brown sugar to a bowl along with 1/4 cup of coconut oil and mix thoroughly. Once the tea has cooled, add it to the sugar mix. It’s important that the tea is cool so the sugar doesn’t dissolve. If the mixture is too crumbly, add more coconut oil. If it’s too soggy, add more brown sugar. When you have reached the desired consistency, spoon your scrub into a container.

Rose petal scrub: The brightening rose petal body scrub is easy to make using chickpea flour, almond flour, or rice flour, along with dried rose petals. Add just sufficient water for turning the mixture into a thick paste. Rub the paste on your dry skin and remove it using a damp cloth. This is more of an Ayurvedic body scrub that helps refine the skin and offers a smooth and shiny glow to dull skin.

Avocado honey scrub: The ingredients for this scrub include honey, cornmeal, and avocado. Mash whole avocado cornmeal and honey in a container and gently massage this scrub on damp skin. Use warm water for rinsing off the blend. The antioxidants and vitamins in avocado nourish the skin, while honey has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. Using this scrub, you can heal your skin and offer it a smooth and supple feel.