Transform Your Party With These DIY Table Decorations

Birthdays make great excuses to remind a friend or loved one how worthy of celebration they are, so bring out the birthday cake and candles, hang a festive banner, and get to celebrating! And while you are at it, why not have some fun with these DIY birthday decoration ideas that will make a home party, or even just a small gathering, feel extra special?

Material required:

Candlesticks

Alcohol

Glass bottle / vase

White paint

Paint markers / acrylic paint

Gold leaf sheets

Adhesive

Wine glass

LED tea light

Paper shade

Driftwood

Twine

Hot glue

Pebbles

White paint pen

Floral candlesticks: Turn average taper candles into unique home decor, ideal if you are planning to host a dinner party. Apply alcohol to wipe any dust and debris from the candlesticks, then use paint markers or acrylic paint to add floral designs of your choosing. Our advice? Decorate one side at a time to avoid smudging your work.

Branching out: Branches, whether artificial or the real deal, look striking in an arrangement. In a well-ventilated outdoor space, spray them with white paint, let dry, then display them in glass bottles or vases.

Gilded candle holders: Breathe new life into old or thrifted glass jars by turning them into elegant candle holders. Simply apply gold leaf sheets around the base after lightly brushing the area with adhesive. You can keep adding sheets until you love the look.

Candle lampshade: The dinner table shines brighter with a few clever lamps. Just pop a LED tea light in a wine glass and top it with a paper shade.

Driftwood candle holders: A party with a bit of a coastal theme will benefit from this easy tea light DIY. Simply hot glue short pieces of drift wood along the edge of a glass tea light. Once complete double (or even triple) wrap the bundle with twine.

Menu item markers: If you have a white paint pen on hand, this decoration idea is practically free. Gather or buy large smooth rocks and then write the delicacy onto it.