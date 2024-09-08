5 Oldest Mumbai Ganpati Pandals From The 90s You Cannot Miss For Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2024 | Official Instagram page

As India is celebrating the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai, renowned for its vibrant festivities, has some of the oldest and most unique Ganpati pandals that started in the early 90's. From Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati to Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, Mumbai is home to many popular Ganpati pandals, each offering a unique experience and festive spirit for the devotees. Check out the five oldest Ganesh Chaturthi pandals in Mumbai to immerse yourself in the festive flair.

Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati: 1893

Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati is the oldest Mumbai Ganpati pandal, founded in the year 1893. It is located between the chawl numbers 1 and 2 in Girgaon, Mumbai. The pandal is renowned for its eco-friendly celebration and beautiful decorations. The height of the idol is always 20 feet and is sculpted by Rajendra More.

In an interview with Mid-Day the vice-president of the pandal, Mangesh Pokale, said it started with the initiative of Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who also visited the mandal in 1901.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani: 1920

Founded in 1920, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani is another popular and oldest Ganesh pandal in the city. This iconic Ganesh idol draws a lot of locals and devotees across Mumbai. The Bappa idol here is decked up in exquisite ornaments and elegant decorations.

This year, on August 31, thousands of devotees flocked to Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani to experience the highest aagman sohala spirit and seek divine blessings.

Mumbaicha Raja: 1928

Mumbaicha Raja | Instagram

You cannot miss the famous Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli! This legendary pandal, which opened its doors in 1928, is well-known for its innovative themes each year. In observance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 350th anniversary of coronation, the Raigad Fort was the theme for last year's decorations. Mumbaicha Raja, which is close to Lalbaugcha Raja, attracts many devotional individuals each year.

Lalbaugcha Raja: 1934

Among Mumbai's most popular Ganesh Chaturthi pandals is Lalbaugcha Raja, founded in 1934 by the Koli community. Thousands of devotees visit here every year, hoping to catch a glimpse of the adored Lalbaugcha Raja.

The 18–20 foot tall Ganesh idol is beautifully decorated with flower garlands and gold and silver ornaments. Lalbaugcha Raja, also known as "Navasacha Ganpati," is renowned for granting the wishes of his devotees and has a different theme every year. It promises an experience that will be unforgettable!

G.S.B Seva Mandal: 1954

G.S.B Seva Mandal | Official Website

Not only the oldest Ganpati pandal but also one of the wealthiest Ganesh mandals is the GSB Seva Mandal in Kings Circle. This year, the idol was adorned with 66 kg of gold and 330+ kg of silver.

A large number of devotees gather annually to see the extravagant idol of Ganesh. Alongside authentic cultural performances, it features traditional Vedic rituals.