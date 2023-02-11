5 new releases to amp up your watch-list in February

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The movie starts off with the death of Wakanda’s King T’Challa. The Kingdom is in disarray forcing his sister, Shuri, to carry the legacy of Black Panther ahead. However, Shuri feels Black Panther is a hero of the past and the Kingdom needs a new leader. Wakandans and Shuri strive to embrace a new beginning along with battling world powers from invading their Kingdom. This is the 30th film in the MCU.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Viking Wolf

Seventeen-year-old Thale moves to a small town with her parents following her mother’s job transfer. Thale struggles to fit in and adapt to the change. Her life is turned upside down when she witnesses a gruesome murder at a party and become the key witness. But, Thale isn’t sure if the murderer is human or animal. Her problems are aggravated when she starts having mysterious visions and bizarre desires.

Where to watch: Netflix

Prizefighter: The Life Of Jem Belcher

This biographical drama is about the birth of boxing and is set at the turn of 19th Century. It revolves around 22-year-old partially-blind gifted boxer James Belchar. He fights his way to the top while navigating personal and professional roadblocks. The champion had a short life and died at the age of 30.

Where to watch: Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play Movies

Dear Edward

The series is based on the novel of the same name. It follows Edward Adler, the lone survivor of a plane crash that also killed his family. Edward grapples with survivor guilt and adjusting to life without his family. He then forms bonds with people affected by the tragedy, experiencing new feelings and relationships.

Where to watch: Apple TV

True Spirit

Sixteen-year-old Australian teenager aspires to become the youngest solo sailor in the world. While chasing her dreams, the ambitious youngster must face challenges and overcome fears. The movie is based on the real-life adventures of Jessica Watson.

Where to watch: Netflix

