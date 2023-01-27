5 podcast apps of the week

Pocket Casts

It is the finest podcast app since it is simple yet multifaceted. It provides hand-curated podcast recommendations and makes it easier to discover new podcasts. There are other options, such as the ability to switch from a dark to a light background, as well as many different modes, such as slide-over, split view, and picture-in-picture. In this app, there is no need to subscribe; you can enjoy your favourite podcasts.

Available: iOS and Android

Spotify

With all of its features and its vast music and podcast library, Spotify is good for audiophiles. There are thousands of podcasts available in the app. You can browse by both podcast and episode names to discover something new. You may even create your own favourite song playlists and share them with others.

Available: iOS and Android

Hubhopper

Hubhopper provides you with free audio content from India and across the world, including podcasts, audiobooks, and online radio. You can effortlessly navigate, browse, and discover shows because of its simple user interface. It started as a social network but quickly changed its focus to become a platform for aggregating short-form content and podcasts.

Available: iOS and Android

Google Podcasts

This app provides customised recommendations for your listening pleasure regularly, so there is always something new for you to check out. You can easily add and manage your subscriptions. There are numerous podcast genres accessible, ranging from education and entertainment to business and news. You may also compile episodes into a ready-to-listen playlist and listen to it whenever you want.

Available: iOS and Android

Castbox

Local newscasts, talk shows, movie reviews, and general interest and entertainment programs are all included in the Castbox podcast. Other famous programs include The Passion People Podcast (about entrepreneurs and inspiring people), The SOS Show (about mental health issues), and Kahani Suno (about stories from Hindi literature), among others. This podcast app is easy to navigate. You can also change the playback speed with the use of the volume boost feature.

Available: iOS and Android

