5 best editing apps of the week

InShot

There are times when you merely want to edit a video—no fancy collages or splicing. InShot is a useful app that enables you to trim, accelerate, or add music and filters to videos. Although it is quite simple, it is also very easy to use. For beginners who don't have much time for in-depth video editing, this app can be a good tool.

Available: iOS and Android

Wondershare Filmora

If you want to start with basic video editing features and have the ability to develop as you go, then this app is the ideal choice. The app is ideal for Instagram, but it can also make audience-ready videos. With Filmora's "Easy Mode," you can drag and drop video clips, add some music, and create a full video in a couple of minutes by removing the complexity. Multi-track editing and more conventional video editing features are available in the desktop edition.

Available: iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows

Magisto

This app enables you to make amazing videos in three simple steps. Choose your video editing style first, then the photographs and video clips you want to use, and then select the music for your video. There are simple templates for hassle-free creation, and this app has a beginner-friendly user interface.

Available: iOS and Android

Read Also 5 best action game apps of the week

VideoShow

You can add text overlays, stickers, music, filters, and sound effects to your film using the app. Beyond simply copying and pasting scenes together, there are many creative ways to edit video content. Because of these features, it stands out from the rest. It is easy to use and HD exports are also available for free users. Many video producers use this app to create a vlogs.

Available: iOS and Android

Quik

The programme can manage up to 75 images and video clips in a single project, and it can even search through this stuff to assist you in making smart editing decisions depending on what it identifies in the film. Quik may creatively modify your media in a variety of ways, from time-lapses to panoramic works. The app includes over 20 preset themes and supports eight common file types.

Available: iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows