5 best action game apps of the week 

Asphalt 9: Legends

It is one of the top mobile racing games. This gaming app features over 150 vehicles and over 185 tracks spread over 13 real-world locations. It also includes over 900 solo career races and multiplayer games for up to eight players. This gaming app is unique because of its incredible race tracks with various ramp styles that help you perform insane aerial tricks with your car.

Available: Android, and iOS.

Mini Militia – Doodle Army 2

This app is all about fierce multiplayer fighting with up to six online players in a 2D cartoon style. The game brings back memories of cartoon games from the 1990s. Some of the game’s features include online multiplayer with up to six people, intuitive dual stick shooting controls with jetpack flight, over 20 maps to explore, a variety of modern and futuristic weapon types, and an offline survival mode.

Available: Android, and iOS.

Apex Legends Mobile

The basic Apex Legends experience from PC and consoles is retained. Apex Legends Mobile is a hero shooter, and you can choose a character with special skills that help you in battle. You can also team up in a strategic battle royale shooter game that features character-based gameplay, best-in-class squad battles, and fast-paced combat. You can play this game with up to two friends and compete with other mobile players.

Available: Android, and iOS.

Rocket League Sideswipe

Rocket League Sideswipe is one of the best arcade action games available on mobile. You compete in one-on-one or two-on-two contests in which you try to use a car to push a soccer ball into the goal. There are numerous game modes in this 2D game to keep it interesting. In this app, you can play short-term and long-term games according to your mood.

Available: Android, and iOS.

Soul Knight

It is an action-packed, well-rounded rogue-lite game with elements of bullet hell. While being fired at from every direction by bad villains, you explore the game’s world. This game gives you a tonne of cool weapons to help you shoot accurately. The basic gameplay loop is quite easy to understand. There are over 270 weapons to choose from, NPCs to fight with you, and simple controls. If you choose to use a controller, it also has controller support.

Available: Android, and iOS.